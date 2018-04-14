Giants' Joe Panik: Drives in Giants' lone run Friday
Panik went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Padres.
It's his fifth multi-hit performance in 12 games, helping to fuel Panik's .313/.389/.500 slash line. His early-season power display is already fading, though -- his three solo shots are his only extra-base hits so far, and Friday's RBI was his first that didn't come from a home run.
