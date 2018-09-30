Giants' Joe Panik: Drives in three

Panik went 1-for-3 with three RBI in Saturday's loss to the Dodgers.

Panik was a surprising source of RBI on Saturday, setting a season-high in the category one day before the end of the regular season. It was a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing campaign for the 27-year-old, who slashed a meager .254/.307/.333 over 101 games. Despite his offensive struggles, Panik is still the leading candidate to man the keystone next year with little competition at the position.

