Giants' Joe Panik: Drives in two
Panik went 1-for-4 with a double and a pair of RBI in Thursday's 10-5 loss to Pittsburgh.
Panik has now doubled in three consecutive starts spanning five games. The 27-year-old has been on the strong side of a platoon at second base with Chase d'Arnaud, but the latter is currently dealing with a minor knee injury. It has been a season to forget for Panik, who is slashing a meager .233/.298/.342 over 62 games while spending a good chunk of the year on the DL.
