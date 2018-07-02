Giants' Joe Panik: Drives in two

Panik went 2-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored Sunday against the Diamondbacks.

Panik took advantage of Diamondbacks' pitching over the weekend series, going 3-for-8 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored across two games. After stumbling out of the gates, he has shown signs of life at the plate of late, recording 11 hits in his past 31 at-bats.