Giants' Joe Panik: Drops in order

Panik will hit eighth and start at second base Saturday against the Pirates, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Giants are deploying a lineup of regulars versus Pirates righty Jameson Taillon, which suggests that Panik's move from the No. 2 spot in the order all the way down to eighth could be the new norm. Manager Bruce Bochy is certainly justified in dropping Panik in the lineup, especially after the 28-year-old went hitless while striking out in three of four at-bats Friday to sink his season average to .193. Left fielder Gerardo Parra will move into the two hole in Panik's stead.