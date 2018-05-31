Giants' Joe Panik: Eyeing Friday activation
Panik (thumb) will likely be activated from the 10-day disabled list Friday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Panik, who has been sidelined since the end of April with a thumb injury, has gone 2-for-6 with a walk, RBI and run scored in a pair of rehab games with Triple-A Sacramento thus far. He's set to play one more game for the River Cats on Wednesday, and if everything goes off without a hitch, he should be cleared to rejoin the Giants prior to Friday's series opener against the Phillies. Panik, who was hitting .267 across 23 games prior to landing on the DL, figures to immediately slot back in as the team's primary second baseman upon his return.
