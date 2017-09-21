Giants' Joe Panik: Falls homer short of cycle Wednesday

Panik went 3-for-4 with a single, a double, a triple, an RBI and two runs against the Rockies on Wednesday.

Panik now has his batting average up to .291 on the strength of a 16-game hot streak that's seen him go an eye-popping 27-for-57 (.474) at the dish. He has only modest power and minimal speed, though, so Panik is rather one-dimensional as fantasy assets go. The fact that the homer was what he missed in his bid to hit for the cycle says a lot about the package he brings to the table.