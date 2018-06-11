Giants' Joe Panik: Gets breather Monday

Panik is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Panik has started nine straight games since returning from the disabled list -- hitting .235/.350/.294 over that stretch -- so he'll head to the bench for a breather while Alen Hanson picks up a start at the keystone in Monday's series opener. Panik is hitting .258/.331/.363 through 32 games this season.