Giants' Joe Panik: Gets breather Tuesday

Panik is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Cubs, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Panik will head to the bench as manager Bruce Bochy sends out a righty-heavy lineup against southpaw Jose Quintana. Miguel Gomez will start at second base in his stead.

