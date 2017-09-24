Giants' Joe Panik: Gets day off Sunday

Panik is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Panik has been on a tear during the month of September -- slashing .406/.461/.565 over 69 at-bats -- but he'll be given a well-earned day off against Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers. The second baseman should be back in the lineup Monday against the Diamondbacks.