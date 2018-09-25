Giants' Joe Panik: Heads to bench against southpaw

Panik is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Padres, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Panik will head to the bench with a left-hander in Robbie Erlin toeing the rubber for the Padres. Abiatal Avelino will start at the keystone and hit eighth in his stead.

