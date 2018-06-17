Giants' Joe Panik: Heads to bench Sunday

Panik is out of the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Panik will ride the bench in the series finale, opening up the keystone for Alen Hanson. Since returning from a thumb injury June 1, Panik is hitting .200/.313/.255 with no home runs, eight runs and two RBI.

