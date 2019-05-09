Giants' Joe Panik: Heads to bench vs. lefty

Panik is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

The Giants will park three left-handed hitters (Panik, Brandon Belt and Stephen Vogt) on the bench in the series finale with southpaw Kyle Freeland twirling for the Rockies. Steven Duggar will handle Panik's normal duties as the Giants' leadoff man while recent callup Donovan Solano gets his first start at second base.