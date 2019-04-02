Giants' Joe Panik: Heads to bench

Panik is not in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Dodgers, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Giants have faced five lefties in their first six games, but Panik has started against three of them, so it doesn't appear as though he'll be subject to a platoon. Yangervis Solarte takes his spot at second base Tuesday.

