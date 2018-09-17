Giants' Joe Panik: Heating up

Panik went 2-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a pair of runs scored in Sunday's loss to Colorado.

It has been a season to forget for Panik, but he has quietly produced three multi-hit efforts with two steals while starting four consecutive contests. All seven of the 27-year-old's hits over that span have been singles. Despite the lack of power, Panik can provide help in the runs category so long as he continues to get on base and bat second for the Giants.