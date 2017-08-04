Giants' Joe Panik: Hits bench versus lefty Friday
Panik is not in the lineup Friday against the Diamondbacks, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
With lefty Anthony Banda toeing the slab Friday evening, Panik will head to the bench for a night off. Kelby Tomlinson will man second base in his stead.
