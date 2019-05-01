Giants' Joe Panik: Hits bench vs. lefty

Panik is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Dodgers, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Panik will take a seat for Wednesday's series finale with southpaw Hyun-Jin Ryu toeing the rubber for the Dodgers. In his place, Yangervis Solarte will start at the keystone and hit eighth.

More News
Our Latest Stories