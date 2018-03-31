Giants' Joe Panik: Hits second homer Friday
Panik went 1-for-3 with his second home run of the season in Friday's 1-0 win over the Dodgers.
The second baseman was the hero on Opening Day when he took Clayton Kershaw deep for the game's only run, and he recreated that scenario with a solo shot off Kenley Jansen on Friday. "Babe" Panik is rewarding those who took a late-round flier on him in drafts, but his short, compact swing looks relatively the same as last season, when he totaled 10 long balls over 573 plate appearances, so we shouldn't overreact to his impressive start to the year. The 27-year-old remains a solid source of batting average help and runs scored while batting either first or second in the order, and any additional power should be considered icing on the cake.
