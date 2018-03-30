Giants' Joe Panik: Homers off Kershaw
Panik went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the Giants' Opening Day win over the Dodgers on Thursday.
Panik accounted for all of the offense in this one with his homer off Clayton Kershaw in the fifth inning. A lefty homering off Kershaw is not something you see every day -- Kershaw gave up 12 homers combined to lefty batters from 2015-17. Look for Panik to be back in the two hole Friday before jumping to the leadoff spot against right-hander Kenta Maeda on Saturday.
