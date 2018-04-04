Giants' Joe Panik: Hot start backed by offseason adjustments

Panik's early-season power surge can be traced to mechanical and approach adjustments, NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Panik has never hit more than 10 home runs in a season so far in his career, but he has three already through the Giants' first five games. He reportedly altered his approach at the plate in order to hit for more power this season. After posting the lowest strikeout rate in the league last season (9.4 percent), Panik realized he could trust himself with two strikes, allowing him to take more chances earlier in the count. He also altered his setup at the plate in order to tap into more pull power. It's almost always wrong to read too much into small samples five games into the season, but there's at least a chance that this particular hot streak could be the start of a real breakout.