Giants' Joe Panik: Hot start to spring
Panik has gone 5-for-11 with a home run early in spring training.
Panik's 2018 campaign turned out to be a disappointment after a promising start (four homers through his first 10 games). Two stints on the injured list may have played a role, as he began to look more like himself down the stretch. When healthy, the 27-year-old has shown an ability to hit for average with light pop. Panik is slated to begin the year as the club's primary second baseman.
