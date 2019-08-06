Giants' Joe Panik: Kicked off 40-man roster

Panik was designated for assignment by the Giants on Tuesday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

After the Giants traded for Scooter Gennett at the trade deadline, it became increasingly obvious that Panik was in for a reduced role, but after failing to draw a start over the last three games, he's been booted from the 40-man. Despite batting .235 with three homers and 27 RBI over 103 contests this season for San Francisco, he could receive some interest while on waivers.