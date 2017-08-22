Play

Giants' Joe Panik: Kicking off rehab stint Tuesday

Panik (concussion) is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Panik has been steadily improving since he was placed on the 7-day DL a week ago, and he's apparently symptom-free and ready to return to game action. It's unclear how long he'll spend on a rehab assignment, but barring any setbacks, it shouldn't be too long before he's back with the Giants. When Panik does return, expect him to immediately reclaim his role as the everyday second baseman for San Francisco.

