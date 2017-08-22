Giants' Joe Panik: Kicking off rehab stint Tuesday
Panik (concussion) is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Panik has been steadily improving since he was placed on the 7-day DL a week ago, and he's apparently symptom-free and ready to return to game action. It's unclear how long he'll spend on a rehab assignment, but barring any setbacks, it shouldn't be too long before he's back with the Giants. When Panik does return, expect him to immediately reclaim his role as the everyday second baseman for San Francisco.
More News
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...