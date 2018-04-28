Giants' Joe Panik: Lands on disabled list

The Giants placed Panik on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with a left-thumb sprain, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

It's unclear when and how exactly Panik sustained the sustained the injury, but it could help explain his recent lack of pop, as he doesn't have an extra-base hit since April 13 (41 plate appearances). Alen Hanson was promoted to the majors to bolster the Giants infield depth, with Kelby Tomlinson receiving the start at second base Saturday and likely to see an increased role in Panik's absence.