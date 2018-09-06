Giants' Joe Panik: Leads off Wednesday

Panik went 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to Colorado.

Panik provided two hits for the second consecutive contest, this time doing it from the leadoff spot. Manager Bruce Bochy has used a different batter atop the order over the past three games, so Wednesday's leadoff appearance may not stick. Even if Panik were to hit in the upper-third of the lineup, the Giants' lack of offensive firepower wouldn't do much to improve his underwhelming fantasy value (.247/.304/.344 with just four homers over 81 games).

