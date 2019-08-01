Giants' Joe Panik: Likely bound for reduced role
Panik is expected to surrender his role as the Giants' primary second baseman to the newly acquired Scooter Gennett when San Francisco begins a three-game series in Colorado on Friday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Though Panik will handle the keystone and bat seventh Thursday in Philadelphia, he's likely just keeping the seat warm at second base while Gennett gets acclimated to his new organization. Given that both Gennett and Panik are left-handed hitters, a platoon arrangement isn't even a viable solution, which could put Panik's spot on the 40-man roster in jeopardy. Panik has slashed a mediocre .232/.307/.315 (68 wRC+) across 379 plate appearances this season, and his top backup at second base, Donovan Solano (117 wRC+), outperforming him by a healthy margin.
