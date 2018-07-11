Giants' Joe Panik: Looking at three-week absence

Panik (groin) is expected to spend about three weeks on the disabled list, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The Giants indicated earlier Tuesday that Panik may miss up to six weeks, so the updated timeline is definitely good news for the second baseman. The 27-year-old is looking at a potential return at the start of August, with Alen Hanson and Austin Slater likely to reap the benefits of his absence.