Giants' Joe Panik: Moves up to No. 2 spot
Panik is starting at second base and batting second for Wednesday's game against the Pirates, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Panik takes over the regular batting order slot of recently-traded Eduardo Nunez, a major opportunity for increased fantasy production if he can get back on track. The second baseman, who hit .346 with a .930 OPS last month, is just 8-for-40 since the All-Star break, propelling his fall down the batting order. He should see a few more at-bats moving forward, however, and it could possibly spur a quick turnaround.
