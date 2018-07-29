Giants' Joe Panik: Nearing return

Panik (groin) is nearing a return to the majors after starting all nine innings of a rehab start with Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Panik began a rehab assignment Thursday, going a combined 3-for-10 (all singles) in three consecutive games. The 27-year-old was able to complete nine full frames Saturday, so an activation off the disabled list should come in short order. Panik hasn't provided much offense this season (.240/.309/.345), but his solid defense and strong contact skills (89.6 career contact percentage) should allow him to retake the Giants' starting job at the keystone.