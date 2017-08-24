Giants' Joe Panik: Nearing return

Panik (concussion) went 0-for-3 with a walk in Wednesday's rehab start with High-A San Jose, San Jose Giants' broadcaster Joe Ritzo reports.

Panik has gone 0-for-5 in two rehab appearances, but Ritzo added that the second baseman made several outstanding defensive plays in the field. Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reported on Tuesday that the 26-year-old could rejoin the Giants as soon as their upcoming road trip which begins Friday against the Diamondbacks. Panik has slashed .271/.330/.397 through 109 games this season.