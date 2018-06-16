Giants' Joe Panik: New leadoff hitter
Panik went 1-for-4 with a double in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Dodgers.
Panik has cooled off significantly following his scorching start to the 2018 season, resulting in a lackluster line of .239/.314/.338 over 36 games. Despite his recent struggles, manager Bruce Bochy has been utilizing his second baseman out of the leadoff spot over the past six games. Panik will have to pick things up offensively in order to maintain his status atop the lineup, but the prime position in the order should provide a boost to his run-scoring potential (four runs scored in those six games batting first).
