Giants' Joe Panik: Not in Friday's lineup

Panik is out of the lineup against Arizona on Friday, Kerry Crowley of the Bay Area News Group reports.

Panik will receive a breather following five straight starts, including a two-hit game during Thursday's loss to the Rockies. In his absence, Alen Hanson will man second base while Austin Slater gets a start in left field.

