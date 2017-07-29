Giants' Joe Panik: Not in Saturday's lineup

Panik is out of the lineup Saturday against the Dodgers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Panik receives a day off following four straight starts, while Miguel Gomez mans the keystone during Saturday's matinee affair. Since the All-Star break Panik is hitting just .188/.204/.333, but is in line for more opportunities after moving up to the two spot in the order, following Eduardo Nunez's departure.

