Giants' Joe Panik: Not starting Sunday

Panik is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Panik started Saturday's contest but was removed for a pinch hitter in the seventh inning after going 0-for-1 with a walk. The 28-year-old has a .167/.265/.222 slash line in his last 21 games. Donovan Solano will start at the keystone Sunday in his place.