Giants' Joe Panik: Officially lands on concussion DL
Panik was placed on the concussion DL on Tuesday, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
As expected, Panik was shifted to the 7-day DL ahead of Tuesday's game, with Orlando Calixte reporting back to the Giants to offer infield depth in a corresponding move. Kelby Tomlinson is expected to see the bulk of reps at second base while Panik remains sidelined.
