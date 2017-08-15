Play

Giants' Joe Panik: Officially lands on concussion DL

Panik was placed on the concussion DL on Tuesday, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

As expected, Panik was shifted to the 7-day DL ahead of Tuesday's game, with Orlando Calixte reporting back to the Giants to offer infield depth in a corresponding move. Kelby Tomlinson is expected to see the bulk of reps at second base while Panik remains sidelined.

