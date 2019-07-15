Giants' Joe Panik: On bench for Game 2
Panik isn't in the starting lineup for Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Rockies, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.
Panik found success in Game 1 of the twin bill, registering a pair of base knocks to go along with two RBI. With Panik out of the mix for the nightcap, Donovan Solano will draw the start at the keystone and bat eighth.
