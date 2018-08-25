Giants' Joe Panik: On bench vs. left-hander
Panik is not in the lineup against the Rangers on Saturday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Panik will take a seat with southpaw Martin Perez on the hill for Texas. In his place, Chase d'Arnaud will start at second base and bat seventh.
