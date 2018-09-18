Giants' Joe Panik: On bench vs. lefty

Panik is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Padres, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Panik is hitting .474/.524/.474 with a pair of stolen bases over his past five starts, but he'll hit the bench with a lefty in Joey Lucchesi starting for the opposition. In his place, Chase d'Arnaud is starting at the keystone and hitting second.

