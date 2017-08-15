Giants' Joe Panik: Out again Tuesday
Panik (head) is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Marlins, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Panik has passed all his concussion tests since suffered a head injury during the doubleheader with the Nationals on Sunday, so for the time being, he'll be listed as day-to-day and avoid the 7-day disabled list. If Panik incurs some concussion symptoms at a later date, however, a move to the DL would grow more likely. That would allow Kelby Tomlinson, who will earn his third straight start Tuesday, to settle in as an everyday option at the keystone.
