Giants' Joe Panik: Out again

Panik is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Dodgers, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Panik will find his usual seat on the bench with a lefty (Hyun-Jin Ryu) on the mound for the opposition. Alen Hanson will slide over to cover second base in his stead, opening up a spot for Hunter Pence to start in the outfield.

