Giants' Joe Panik: Out more than 10 days
Panik will miss more than the minimum requirement of 10 days with his thumb sprain, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Panik injured his thumb while making a tag Friday. Kelby Tomlinson and Alen Hanson will split time at second base while he remains on the disabled list.
