Giants' Joe Panik: Out of lineup Wednesday

Panik is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Panik will head to the bench for what appears to be a breather after starting each of the previous six games, going 6-for-22 (.273) with three walks and just one strikeout over that stretch. In his place, Kelby Tomlinson will start at second base and hit seventh.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories