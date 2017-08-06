Giants' Joe Panik: Out of Sunday's lineup
Panik is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Jody Jackson of Fox Sports Arizona reports.
The Diamondbacks will send the left-handed Patrick Corbin to the mound, so Panik heads to the bench for the second time in the past three games. Miguel Gomez will man second base in his stead, batting sixth.
