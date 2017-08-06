Giants' Joe Panik: Out of Sunday's lineup

Panik is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Jody Jackson of Fox Sports Arizona reports.

The Diamondbacks will send the left-handed Patrick Corbin to the mound, so Panik heads to the bench for the second time in the past three games. Miguel Gomez will man second base in his stead, batting sixth.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast