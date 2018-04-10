Giants' Joe Panik: Out of Tuesday's lineup

Panik is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

After going hitless in both of the Giants' last two games, Panik will head to the bench for the first time this season. With Panik sitting out, Kelby Tomlinson will start at second base and hit eighth Tuesday night.

