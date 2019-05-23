Giants' Joe Panik: Out of Wednesday's lineup

Panik is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Braves, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Panik has the walkoff hit Tuesday but heads to the bench Wednesday with left-hander Max Fried on the mound for the Braves. Panik has started 15 of the last 16 games at second base for the Giants, so this is likely just a maintenance day for the 28-year-old. Donovan Solano will start at second base and bat leadoff in his absence.