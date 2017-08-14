Giants' Joe Panik: Passes concussion protocol
Panik (head) underwent testing for a concussion Sunday and passed, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Panik was shaken up after being tagged on the head in the second game of a doubleheader Sunday in Washington. It sounds like he's okay, though, so an extended absence for the second baseman doesn't seem likely at this point. Consider him day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener in Miami.
More News
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...