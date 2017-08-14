Play

Giants' Joe Panik: Passes concussion protocol

Panik (head) underwent testing for a concussion Sunday and passed, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Panik was shaken up after being tagged on the head in the second game of a doubleheader Sunday in Washington. It sounds like he's okay, though, so an extended absence for the second baseman doesn't seem likely at this point. Consider him day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener in Miami.

