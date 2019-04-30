Giants' Joe Panik: Reaches base three times in win

Panik went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run scored Monday in the Giants' 3-2 win over the Dodgers.

The stat line isn't necessarily an eye-popping one, but it at least amounts to progress for Panik, who went a combined 3-for-23 over his previous seven games and is slashing just .200/.278/.275 for the season. The 28-year-old's career .274 average offers some hope that he'll turn things around on that front, but the lack of power in his profile makes him an even greater liability in fantasy than previous seasons with home-run rates skyrocketing in 2019.