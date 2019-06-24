Giants' Joe Panik: Reaches base twice

Panik led off and went 1-for-3 with a walk in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Arizona.

Panik cooled down considerably in June (.206/.267/.235) after a solid month of May (.277/.373/.415). There hasn't been much competition for leadoff duties on an offensively-challenged Giants' squad this season, but with the likes of Mike Yastrzemski, Kevin Pillar and Alex Dickerson heating up at the plate, Panik could be in jeopardy of losing his leadoff spot if he continues to slump.