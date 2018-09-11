Giants' Joe Panik: Remains on bench

Panik is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Braves, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Panik is hitting just .200/.231/.240 across eight games this month, so he'll stick on the bench for a second straight game despite a right-hander in Mike Foltynewicz starting for the Braves. In his place, Alen Hanson will pick up a start at the keystone and hit second.