Giants' Joe Panik: Remains out vs. lefty

Panik is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Padres.

Panik will sit for a third straight game as the Giants face another lefty starter in Nick Margevicius. While the second baseman hasn't sat against every southpaw this season, he's now been on the bench for the last four the Giants have faced. Yangervis Solarte is starting at the keystone and hitting seventh in this one.

